Where Clemson ranks in 247Sports ACC preseason power rankings

The 2023 season is a massive one for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program as they look to prove to everyone that they remain among the elite.

Among the ACC, the Tigers remain a top dog, but there are questions on whether they are still the top dog. Returning the most talent in the country, Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles have received tremendous hype heading into the season. That hype was enough to give them the No.1 ranking in 247Sports ACC preseason power rankings.

Clemson ranked No.2 in their rankings, though writer Grant Hughes does acknowledge the Tigers could win the ACC this season. Here is what Hughes had to say.

The Tigers could very well claim their eighth ACC championship in the last nine seasons in 2023. Their defense is set and should finish among the nation’s best. Defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin welcomes back eight starters, including the entirety of his backfield. Linebackers Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter, along with defensive lineman Tyler Davis should all be in play for ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. However, Clemson has questions at receiver, and it may still be too early to crown Cade Klubnik as the conference’s next great quarterback after an up-and-down performance in the Orange Bowl. New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley should mask some of these concerns as the offseason progresses, and Clemson could find itself atop these rankings this fall.

Opinions have gone both ways, but the most popular opinion to win the ACC is Florida State taking the crown right now. It seems certain that when Clemson and Florida State face each other in Week 4, it should be a battle.

The ACC will be fun in 2023.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire