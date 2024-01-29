Where Clemson Ranks in 2025 Recruiting Rankings After Multiple Huge Commitments

Excitement brews for Clemson football as their recruiting efforts gain momentum.

Under the guidance of head coach Dabo Swinney, the Tigers find themselves in a unique position. With Swinney at the helm, Clemson’s approach diverges from conventional programs as they steer clear of the transfer portal. Instead, they invest heavily in recruiting, a strategy that demands success.

Despite being in the early stages of the 2025 recruiting cycle, Clemson emerges as a powerhouse. Within a mere 24 hours, the Tigers secured commitments from three four-star recruits, addressing critical positions. On the offensive line, they landed Brayden Jacobs and Jaylan Beckley while landing Isaiah Campbell on the defensive line.

With this excellent run of recruiting, the Tigers have flown up team recruiting rankings for the 2025 class. Check out Clemson’s 2025 class ranking for three major recruiting platforms below.

247Sports Composite: No. 2

On3: No. 4

Rivals: No. 3

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire