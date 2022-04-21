Where Clemson players land in this updated seven-round mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just a week away, with experts pouring their mocks out trying to assess what we may see come April 28th.

Over the years, Clemson has developed into a mainstay come draft week with 65 Tigers being drafted since the 2010 draft. We’ve seen a ton of Clemson alumni in the NFL, though the number of players we see drafted varies year by year.

In CBS’s latest seven-round mock draft, the Tigers have three players drafted, one of which is projected as a mid-first-round selection.

Pick No.15 CB Andrew Booth Jr., Philidelphia Eagles

The first Tiger we see come off the board is cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., going No.15 overall to the Philidelphia Eagles. Philly is a great landing spot for Booth as the Eagles desperately need someone to line up on the other side of the field from pro bowl cornerback Darius Slay. A zone-heavy defense fit Booth’s strengths as a corner well.

Pick No.105 WR Justyn Ross, San Francisco 49ers

The next Clemson player we see go off the board is Justyn Ross as a late 3rd round selection to the 49ers. This is the first mock I’ve seen Ross go to the 49ers, and it looks like analysts move quickly with recent news of Deebo Samuel requesting a trade. In my opinion, it would be a questionable fit for Ross in this run-heavy offense.

Pick No.136 CB Mario Goodrich, Cincinnati Bengals

The last Tiger we see in this mock draft is cornerback Mario Goodrich selected in the 4th round. Goodrich feels like one of the more underrated players in this draft, and the landing spot feels like a good one for him to prove it. The Bengals are looking for help at corner but not enough support to the point where Goodrich would need to step in and be a force right away.

