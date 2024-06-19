Where Clemson lands in Phil Steele’s Preseason Top 40

For several seasons now, each year has been touted as pivotal for the Clemson football program, and 2024 is no different.

While expectations remain high, there’s a noticeable shift this year, with many analysts and fans setting the bar lower than usual. The Tigers are in an unusual position, balancing high potential with tempered expectations.

Despite the skepticism, Clemson’s ceiling this season is considerably higher than many are giving them credit for. This dynamic scenario sets the stage for a fascinating season ahead, during which the Tigers could very well surprise their critics and reclaim their dominance.

One of the latest to release preseason rankings for the 2024 season is Phil Steele, who has the Tigers ranked No. 12 heading into the season. The Tigers are Steele’s second-highest-ranked ACC team, with Florida State, interestingly enough, not being ahead of Clemson. Steele has Miami ranked No. 10 in the country, and seeing them ahead of both Clemson and Florida State is something I don’t think I’ve seen yet this offseason.

Though I do believe Clemson is the best team in the ACC this season, I also love seeing disparity like this. Interesting rankings from Steele here.

