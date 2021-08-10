Here’s where Clemson football ranks in the 2021 preseason coaches poll
USA Today released its first football coaches poll of the year Tuesday and ranked Clemson second in the top 25 rankings.
It marks the sixth year in a row where the Tigers have been ranked in the top five of the preseason poll and the 11th straight year of being ranked in the preseason top 25. In 2019 and 2020, they were ranked No. 1 to start the year.
The Tigers made the College Football Playoffs for the fifth year in a row in 2020, posting a 10-2 overall record. They ended the year ranked third in the final USA Today poll on Jan. 12.
Clemson opens the 2021 season against Georgia on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
PTS
1st
1
Alabama
1621
63
2
Clemson
1508
0
3
Oklahoma
1481
2
4
Ohio State
1435
0
5
Georgia
1386
0
6
Texas A&M
1286
0
7
Notre Dame
1139
0
8
Iowa State
1131
0
9
North Carolina
999
0
10
Cincinnati
979
0
11
Florida
870
0
12
Oregon
842
0
13
Louisiana State
664
0
14
Southern California
655
0
15
Wisconsin
654
0
16
Miami
575
0
17
Indiana
573
0
18
Iowa
554
0
19
Texas
427
0
20
Penn State
422
0
21
Washington
404
0
22
Oklahoma State
216
0
23
UL Lafayette
153
0
24
Coastal Carolina
150
0
25
Mississippi
149
0
Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.