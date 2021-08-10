Here’s where Clemson football ranks in the 2021 preseason coaches poll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexis Cubit
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

USA Today released its first football coaches poll of the year Tuesday and ranked Clemson second in the top 25 rankings.

It marks the sixth year in a row where the Tigers have been ranked in the top five of the preseason poll and the 11th straight year of being ranked in the preseason top 25. In 2019 and 2020, they were ranked No. 1 to start the year.

The Tigers made the College Football Playoffs for the fifth year in a row in 2020, posting a 10-2 overall record. They ended the year ranked third in the final USA Today poll on Jan. 12.

Clemson opens the 2021 season against Georgia on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

PTS

1st

1

Alabama

1621

63

2

Clemson

1508

0

3

Oklahoma

1481

2

4

Ohio State

1435

0

5

Georgia

1386

0

6

Texas A&M

1286

0

7

Notre Dame

1139

0

8

Iowa State

1131

0

9

North Carolina

999

0

10

Cincinnati

979

0

11

Florida

870

0

12

Oregon

842

0

13

Louisiana State

664

0

14

Southern California

655

0

15

Wisconsin

654

0

16

Miami

575

0

17

Indiana

573

0

18

Iowa

554

0

19

Texas

427

0

20

Penn State

422

0

21

Washington

404

0

22

Oklahoma State

216

0

23

UL Lafayette

153

0

24

Coastal Carolina

150

0

25

Mississippi

149

0

Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

Recommended Stories