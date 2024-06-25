Where Clemson finished in final 2024 USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll

The 2024 college baseball season ended Monday night with the Tennessee Volunteers being crowned national champions after a thrilling 6-5 victory over Texas A&M in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals.

It was the Volunteers’ first baseball national championship in school history and capped a 60-win season that saw Tennessee enter the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 overall seed. As such, the Vols finished the year ranked No. 1 in every major poll, including the final USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

As for Clemson, whose season ended with a loss to the Florida Gators in the Clemson Super Regional on June 9, the Tigers finished at No. 9 in the coaches poll — one spot below NC State and one ahead of Georgia.

Five ACC teams placed ahead of Clemson in the top 10, with Florida State at No. 4, North Carolina at No. 5, Virginia at No. 7 and NC State at No. 8. Texas A&M finished No. 2 with Kentucky at No. 3.

In Erik Bakich’s second season as Tigers head coach, Clemson went 44-16 overall and were ranked as high as No. 2 in the coaches poll during the regular season. The Tigers won their first on-site Regional since 2010 and entered the NCAA Tournament as a top-eight national seed (No. 6 overall).

Clemson finished No. 18 in the final coaches poll in 2023.

