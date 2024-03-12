Where Clemson basketball stands in updated 2024 March Madness bracket predictions

CLEMSON – Despite failing to secure an ACC Tournament double bye, Clemson basketball enters the conference tournament as a near lock for the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (21-10, 11-9 ACC) suffered a Quad 1 loss to conclude the regular season against Wake Forest, forcing them to nab the No. 6 seed (single bye) in the conference tournament after Pittsburgh defeated N.C. State.

Still, the Tigers won seven of their last 10 regular-season games, have an All-ACC first-team player in PJ Hall, the ACC's Most Improved Player in Ian Schieffelin, and are expected to make March Madness for the fourth time in coach Brad Brownell's 14 seasons.

In the ACC Tournament, the Tigers will battle the winner of Tuesday's first-round game between No. 11 seed Boston College and No. 14 Miami on Wednesday (9:30 p.m., ESPN2) in Washington, D.C. The winner of the second-round matchup will battle No. 3 Virginia Thursday (9:30 p.m., ESPN).

Here's a look at Clemson's résumé and where the Tigers sit in the latest March Madness projection.

Clemson basketball's résumé, NET ranking

NET ranking: 26

KenPom ranking: 24

Quad 1 record: 5-5

Quad 2 record: 5-3

Quad 3 record: 6-2

Quad 4 record: 5-0

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Lunardi's latest projection has Clemson going from a No. 5 seed in the Midwest region to a No. 6 seed in the East bracket. The Tigers are projected to face the winner of a First Four matchup between No. 11 St. John's and Indiana State.

The winner would face the winner of No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Morehead State in the second round.

Jerry Palm, CBS

Palm also has Clemson as a No. 6 seed but in the Midwest region. The Tigers would battle No. 11 Drake.

The winner would face the winner of No. 3 Creighton vs. No. 14 Morehead State in the second round.

USA TODAY Sports

The USA TODAY bracketology team of Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus kept Clemson's seeding at No. 6. The trio projects the Tigers to face No. 11 Drake in the Midwest region.

Washington Post

Patrick Stevens of The Washington Post has Clemson remaining a No. 5 seed. He expects the Tigers to battle No. 12 Richmond in the South region. The winner would face the winner of No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Vermont.

Each projection has four ACC teams (UNC, Duke, Clemson, Virginia) reaching the tournament.

Bracket Matrix

The Bracket Project's Bracket Matrix monitors various bracket projections. Clemson appears on all 114 brackets, with a high seed of No. 5 and a low seed of No. 7. The Tigers' average seed is 5.44, a tiny decrease from its previous average of 5.40.

