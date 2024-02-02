Where Clemson basketball stands in the latest March Madness bracket predictions

After surviving a midseason lull, Clemson basketball has won three of its past five games and appears to be back on track in March Madness bracketology projections.

The Tigers are hoping to return to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in coach Brad Brownell’s 14 seasons after missing out last year despite a third-place finish in the ACC and a 14-6 record in league play.

A more challenging nonconference schedule and an 11-1 start to this season have resulted in some equity for this team, which carries a 14-6 record , including 4-5 in the ACC, into Saturday’s home game against Virginia.

The Tigers are in 10th place in the ACC standings but could finish the regular season with a flourish. Following two road games next week, five of Clemson’s final eight games are at Littlejohn Coliseum, where the Tigers are 8-2 this season and 23-4 over the past two years.

Clemson basketball's resume, NET ranking

NET ranking: 33

KenPom ranking: 31

Quad 1 record: 3-4

Quad 2 record: 3-1

Quad 3 record: 3-1

Quad 4 record: 5-0

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Lunardi, who posts his bracket projections on Tuesdays and Fridays, has Clemson as a No. 7 seed in the Midwest bracket and opening play in Pittsburgh against No. 10 seed Nebraska. That's a slight downgrade from his previous prediction, when he had the Tigers as a 6-seed in the East (Memphis) and facing the winner of a First Four game between Seton Hall and Colorado.

Jerry Palm, CBS

Palm has Clemson as a No. 4 seed playing in a South Region game against 13-seed UC Irvine in Spokane, Washington. That's Clemson's highest projection. Palm has three other ACC teams in his bracket: North Carolina (1), Duke (4) and Virginia Tech (11).

USA TODAY Sports

The USA TODAY bracketology crew of Paul Myerberg, Erick Smith and Eddie Timanus aren't as bullish on Clemson. They have the Tigers as a No. 8 seed in the West Region with an opening game against No. 9 seed Northwestern in Memphis.

Like Palm, they have four ACC teams included, but are opting for Virginia instead of Virginia Tech in addition to Clemson, Duke and North Carolina.

Washington Post

Like USA TODAY, Patrick Stevens of The Washington Post pegs Clemson as an 8-seed. He anticipates the Tigers facing 9-seed Seton Hall in a Midwest Region game in Indianapolis.

Bracket Matrix

The Bracket Project's Bracket Matrix monitors dozens of bracket projections. Clemson appears on all 84 brackets, with a high seed of No. 4 and a low seed of No. 8. Average seed? 6.33.

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson basketball bracketology update: Tigers' latest projections