Where Clemson baseball ranks in final coaches poll ahead of NCAA Tournament
The final USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll ahead of the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament saw Clemson fall one spot from last week.
The Tigers (41-14 overall) fell to No. 6 in the coaches poll after an 8-7 loss to Miami in the ACC Baseball Tournament last week.
Clemson earned the No. 6 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament Monday and will welcome Vanderbilt, Coastal Carolina and High Point to its four-team, double-elimination regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this weekend. The Tigers will face High Point at 7 p.m. EDT Friday.
Tennessee (50-11) remained No. 1 after winning the SEC Tournament on Sunday. It’s the fourth consecutive week that the Volunteers were No. 1. Tennessee also grabbed the No. 1 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky (40-14) finished at No. 2 in the coaches poll with Texas A&M (44-13) at No. 3 and Arkansas (43-14) at No. 4. ACC regular-season champion North Carolina (42-13) moved up one spot to finish at No. 5.
In other rankings, Clemson stayed at No. 10 in Baseball America’s weekly Top 25.
