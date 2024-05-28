Where Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class ranks after end of spring season

Dabo Swinney and his Clemson coaching staff have consistently excelled in recruiting, and their efforts have remained strong with the Tigers’ 2024 class.

Unlike other programs that rely on both the transfer portal and recruiting, Clemson focuses solely on recruiting, making it crucial to secure top talent. Fortunately for Clemson supporters, Swinney and his team have proven time and again that they excel in this area. It is further proven by how they’ve excelled with this 2024 recruiting class, which looks wildly underrated.

Our friends over at Gators Wire recently updated the top recruiting classes following spring football, with Clemson’s class ranking No. 11 in the country.

COMMITMENTS: 22 5-STARS: 2 4-STARS: 11 3-STARS: 9 AVERAGE: 90.63 POINTS: 272.16

The class is headlined by two 5-star recruits in linebacker Sammy Brown and wide receiver Bryant Wesco. Both looked like the real deal in the Tigers Orange and White spring game, showing out as two of the team’s top performers.

It’s a deep recruiting class with talent on both sides of the ball. The standouts from spring football go beyond just the five-star recruits, which makes this class that much more exciting. We cannot wait to see what this class can do in the upcoming season.

