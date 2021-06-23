Here’s where Chris Simms ranks Joe Burrow among all NFL QBs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains on the right track for a Week 1 return after reconstructive knee surgery this offseason.

In his extended absence, there has been plenty of room for speculation.

One of those speculative points is just where he might rank among all NFL passers. And NBC Sports’ Chris Simms‘ proposes an answer: 17th.

Simms ranked every passer in the NFL recently, tabbing Burrow right in the middle of the pack while Patrick Mahomes was first and Buffalo’s Josh Allen beat out Aaron Rodgers for the second spot.

Interestingly, Burrow slots behind names like Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill, but does land higher on the list than say, Ben Roethlisberger (22nd).

Not that Burrow would fret over such a ranking. And advanced numbers sure hint at him being able to climb far up such a list.

If he’s on an NFL-leading pace again in 2021, Burrow shouldn’t have any problems breaking into the top half of rankings universally.

