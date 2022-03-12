Where Chris Beard ranks among the highest-paid men’s basketball coaches

The Texas Longhorns and athletic director Chris Del Conte are no strangers to making a splash in coaching hires. Following the dismissal of Karen Alston, CDC hired Vic Schaeffer from Mississippi State. Then he fired football coach Tom Herman in favor of former USC Trojans head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The latest move was hiring Chris Beard from Texas Tech. Beard spent five seasons in Lubbock after coaching there for 11 years as associate head coach under legendary Bobby Knight and his son Pat Knight.

After watching the Red Raiders climb into the upper echelon of college basketball, the administration brought Beard back to his alma mater to turn their program around. But what did it cost?

According to the salaries released in the USA TODAY Sports database, Beard is indeed high on the list.

Bob Huggins, West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $4,150,000

This is the 15th season for Huggins at his alma mater, he spent one season with Kansas State before returning to Morgantown. Huggins took the Mountaineers to the Final Four but has yet to claim the national championship trophy.

Jamie Dixon, TCU

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $4,347,975

Dixon is in year No. 6 at his alma mater. After coaching with Pittsburgh for 13 seasons, he is hoping to bring the Frogs to the forefront of the college basketball landscape.

Chris Mack, Louisville

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $4,352,494

Mack was relieved of his duties as head coach on Jan. 26, 2022. He originally signed his seven-year deal in March of 2018.

Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $5,200,000

The former Texas Longhorns head coach is in year seven with Tennessee, he is still chasing that elusive national championship. He took the Longhorns to the Final Four in 2003.

Chris Beard, Texas

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $5,255,000

Beard is wrapping up his first season with Texas. Prior to joining the Longhorns, he finished five seasons in Lubbock with a 112-55 record, one Big 12 regular-season championship, an Elite Eight appearance in 2018, and NCAA runner-up in 2019.

Story continues

Jay Wright, Villanova

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $6,192,252

Wright has coached Villanova since 2000 and won two national championships since 2016.

Mike Krzyzewski, Duke

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $7,353,496

This is the final season for Krzyzewski, who is retiring after 42 seasons as the Duke Blue Devils head coach. Coach K has a total of five national championships and is gunning for No. 6 this year.

Tom Izzo, Michigan State

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $8,341,321

Izzo is the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach and has been a mainstay at Michigan State since 1996. He won the national championship in 2000.

John Calipari, Kentucky

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Total Pay: $8,602,306

Calipari owns over 800 career wins and won a national championship with Kentucky in 2012.

Bill Self, Kansas

Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman-USA TODAY Sports

Total Pay: $10,184,282

The only head coach to crack the $10 million mark is Bill Self. He is in his 19th season at Kansas. Self has won 549 games at Kansas and counting, the Jayhawks won the national championship in 2008.

1

1

1

1

1

1