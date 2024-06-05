Where Chiefs’ Trent McDuffie says he’d like to improve most during 2024 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie said he heard all about it when a Pro Football Focus article this week proclaimed he was the NFL’s second-best cornerback.

“I don’t know how they rank it. My grandparents are texting me, and my parents. I was just like, ‘Cool,’” McDuffie told the Star, speaking after a Tuesday night signing at MO Sports Authentics in Kansas City. “Anything you can get like that is really cool. But to me, personally, no reaction to be honest.”

That’s because McDuffie, who was selected as an All-Pro last season, has other aims as he enters his third professional season.

Specifically? He wants to show he can be even better this year while taking on the role previously filled by L’Jarius Sneed, who was traded to the Titans in March.

When discussing his 2024 goals, McDuffie started with this: “First off, play that corner position for the whole year. Show my dynamic ability.”

A year ago, McDuffie primarily played inside at nickel while Sneed roamed the outside.

“I look forward to just going against the best receivers,” McDuffie said. “I saw LJ’s work ethic. I saw how he did it, how he approached it. Just taking his work ethic and putting my own spin on it ... I’m excited.”

McDuffie — the Chiefs traded up to get him with the 21st pick in the 2022 draft — has other objectives as well. He’d also like to lead better, saying he’s emphasized speaking up during recent Organized Team Activities practices; second-year players Chamarri Conner and Nic Jones are two of the top candidates to take over McDuffie’s vacated spot.

“I know we got some new guys playing nickel and stuff like that. So definitely taking some time to just — outside of my work — to go to them and teach them how to watch film or take notes or just anything like that,” McDuffie said. “Honestly, the biggest goal is back-to-back-to-back (titles). So anything I can do to get our team there, that’s what I’m gonna have to do.”

Chiefs coaches have their own high standards for McDuffie. Defensive backs coach Dave Merritt, in an interview last week, said losing Sneed was “almost like trying to replace Michael Jordan. ... That type of skill-set that Sneed had was his skill-set. The physicality, the ability to be able to lock down a wide receiver, that’s hard to replace.”

However, even after saying that, Merritt expressed confidence when asked if McDuffie was ready to take Sneed’s place.

“He doesn’t need to do anything. He doesn’t need to try to become an LJ Sneed,” Merritt said. “And so I think Trent is going to do well with his role and what he’s been doing.”

In his breakdown, Pro Football Focus writer John Kosko lauded McDuffie by saying he “excels at preventing separation, rushing the passer and stopping the run, giving him an elite all-around game.” McDuffie was second on Kosko’s list behind only the Jets’ Sauce Gardner, while ranking ahead of big names like the 49ers’ Charvarius Ward, Broncos’ Pat Surtain II and Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey.

Sneed, meanwhile, was 12th on PFF’s list.

When asked if it was “humbling” for an outlet to consider him the second-best corner, McDuffie said he appreciated a lot of what he’s experienced in two years with the Chiefs.

“It’s humbling just being in the league. It’s humbling being a two-time champion, humbling being able to come back and play with everybody and knowing guys look up to me and stuff like that,” McDuffie said. “So for me, that’s what it’s about. The stats — all everything like that — I pay no mind to that, because that’s not why I’m doing this stuff.”