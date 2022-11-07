Where Chiefs stand in AFC West after Week 9

The Chiefs still have a leg up in the AFC West after beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.

Here’s where Kansas City stands in the division:

Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) Denver Broncos (3-5) Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)

In addition to leading the AFC West, the Chiefs have a tied record with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) for first place in the AFC. The Bills hold the tiebreaker thanks to beating the Chiefs in Week 6, so Chiefs fans will need to root for another Bills loss so K.C. can jump ahead in the overall AFC standings.

Let’s take a deeper look at the AFC West heading into Week 10:

Kansas City Chiefs

Overall record: 6-2

vs. AFC West: 2-0

vs. AFC: 3-2

Points for: 243

Points against: 189

Week 9 result: Won 20-17 (OT) vs. Tennessee Titans on SNF

Week 10 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6)

In true Chiefs fashion, K.C. won a nail-biter against the Titans in overtime Sunday night. The Chiefs trailed 17-9 for a good portion of the game before tying things up in the fourth quarter on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown run. Mahomes picked up the two-point conversion with his legs as well, sending the game to overtime.

The Chiefs managed a field goal in overtime and the defense did its part in winning the game for K.C. The Chiefs’ defense was stellar for most of the night — it allowed just 23 yards on the ground to running back Derrick Henry in the second half and overtime combined, and forced the Titans’ offense to go 1-for-11 on third downs.

Kansas City continues its string of AFC South matchups against the Jaguars next week. The Chiefs are 1-1 against the AFC South this season, with a loss against the Indianapolis Colts from Week 3.

Los Angeles Chargers

Overall record: 5-3

vs. AFC West: 2-1

vs. AFC: 4-2

Points for: 184

Points against: 206

Week 9 result: Won 20-17 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 10 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers (4-4) on SNF

The Chargers are also coming off a nail-biting victory in Week 9, staying just one game behind the Chiefs in the division standings. The Chargers beat the Falcons after a wild finish — as they were marching down the field to get the game-winning field goal, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler fumbled the ball and Atlanta recovered. On the fumble recovery return, Falcons defensive end Ta’Quon Graham fumbled the ball and the Chargers got the ball back.

The Chargers ended up driving down the field again and capturing the game-winning field goal. It was a tough win for Los Angeles, a team that was missing its top two receivers (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams) to injury. Next week the Chargers will play the 49ers — who are coming off a bye — on “Sunday Night Football.”

Denver Broncos

Overall record: 3-5

vs. AFC West: 0-2

vs. AFC: 2-4

Points for: 121

Points against: 132

Week 9 result: Bye

Week 10 opponent: at Tennessee Titans (5-3)

The Broncos’ last game was in Week 8, which was a big win over the Jaguars that may have helped keep Denver’s season alive. Denver was on a four-game losing streak before earning that win over Jacksonville. The Broncos have a tough test ahead of them next week with a road game in Tennessee.

Las Vegas Raiders

Overall record: 2-6

vs. AFC West: 1-2

vs. AFC: 2-4

Points for: 183

Points against: 201

Week 9 result: Lost 20-27 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 10 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1)

Things aren’t looking great for the Raiders who blew their third 17+ point lead this season. The Raiders failed to score in the second half and ended the game with a fumble as they tried to tie things up late in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Raiders is Indianapolis, another team struggling to get going this year. At this point, the Raiders will need to go on a huge run in order to salvage their season and be considered for a wild-card playoff spot.

