Where Chiefs stand in AFC West after Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs remain on top of the AFC West through the first quarter of the season.

Here’s how the division’s standings look after Week 4:

Here’s a deeper look at the AFC West heading into Week 5:

Kansas City Chiefs

Overall record: 3-1

vs. AFC West: 1-0

vs. AFC: 1-1

Points for: 129

Points against: 96

Week 4 result: Won 41-31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 opponent: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)

After a surprising Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Chiefs bounced back in impressive fashion against the Bucs on Sunday night. K.C. scored early and remained in control throughout the entire game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes worked his magic, earning 249 yards and three touchdowns along with an interception. But it was the Chiefs’ running game that impressed the most, with running backs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco racking up a combined 155 yards rushing on 30 carries.

The Chiefs have yet another primetime game in Week 5, facing the Raiders at home on Monday night. The Chiefs beat Vegas twice by a combined score of 89-23 last season, so they’ll look to continue that dominance over their division rival next week.

Los Angeles Chargers

Overall record: 2-2

vs. AFC West: 1-1

vs. AFC: 2-2

Points for: 92

Points against: 108

Week 4 result: Won 34-24 at Houston Texans

Week 5 opponent: at Cleveland Browns (2-2)

The Chargers also bounced back in Week 4 after being blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. L.A. dominated most of the game against the Texans, going up 27-7 at one point before Houston tried to make a second-half comeback. Running back Austin Ekeler proved to be too much for Houston though, earning a total of 109 yards and three touchdowns on 19 touches.

The Chargers are pretty banged up heading into Week 5. Star linebacker Joey Bosa suffered a groin injury and is expected to miss 8-10 weeks, and left tackle Rashawn Slater is scheduled for bicep surgery which will put him out of action until late in the season at the earliest. L.A. will look to overcome those injuries against the Browns next week.

Denver Broncos

Overall record: 2-2

vs. AFC West: 0-1

vs. AFC: 1-1

Points for: 66

Points against: 68

Week 4 result: Lost 23-32 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1)

The Broncos had a chance to stay close to the Chiefs in the division race but couldn’t quite do it as their offensive woes continued. Denver struggled to get their ground game going with only 56 yards rushing on 16 carries by Broncos RBs. Melvin Gordon also fumbled the ball and Mike Boone had a crucial fourth-down drop late in the game.

The Broncos have a short week as they are set to take on the Colts on Thursday night. They may have to do so without RB Javonte Williams who suffered a knee injury during the Raiders loss. It’s feared by the team that Williams’ injury could be serious.

Las Vegas Raiders

Overall record: 1-3

vs. AFC West: 1-1

vs. AFC: 1-2

Points for: 96

Points against: 100

Week 4 result: Won 32-23 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 5 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs (3-1)

The Raiders finally notched their first win of the season in Week 4. It was their running game that did the heavy lifting, with Josh Jacobs earning 144 yards and two scores on 28 carries, plus adding another 31 yards receiving on five catches.

Vegas looks to continue that momentum against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 5. As mentioned before, the Raiders were blown out twice by the Chiefs last season. They’ve struggled against the Chiefs since Mahomes took over as QB; since 2018, the Raiders are 1-7 against K.C., with the lone win coming in 2020.

