Where Chiefs stand in AFC West after Week 10

The Chiefs couldn’t have asked for a better week of football in Week 10.

Everyone in the AFC West lost except for Kansas City, and even the Buffalo Bills (6-3) lost, which put the Chiefs in first place in the AFC. With eight games to go, the Chiefs control their own destiny heading into the second half of the season.

To recap, here’s where Kansas City stands in the AFC West:

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) Denver Broncos (3-6) Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Let’s take a deeper look at the division heading into Week 11:

Kansas City Chiefs

Overall record: 7-2

vs. AFC West: 2-0

vs. AFC: 4-2

Points for: 270

Points against: 206

Week 10 result: Won 27-17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 11 opponent: at Los Angeles Chargers (5-4) on SNF

The Chiefs had a few notable errors but overall played a good game against the Jaguars. K.C. went up 20-0 on the Jags in the first half before letting up a bit, but the game never felt like it was in jeopardy for the Chiefs. As expected, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a baller with 331 yards and four touchdowns, plus 39 yards on the ground. One of those touchdowns went to recently-acquired receiver Kadarius Toney who the team has been working more into the offense each week.

Next week the Chiefs are back in primetime to face a division rival in a Week 2 rematch. The Chiefs beat the Chargers 27-24 in a nail-biter earlier this season. This time the Chiefs may have to try and do it without receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who suffered a concussion in Week 10.

Los Angeles Chargers

Overall record: 5-4

vs. AFC West: 2-1

vs. AFC: 4-2

Points for: 200

Points against: 228

Week 10 result: Lost 16-22 at San Francisco 49ers on SNF

Week 11 opponent: vs. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) on SNF

L.A. played the 49ers close but ultimately couldn’t overcome all of the injuries it has faced this season. The Chargers were missing receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and starting right tackle Trey Pipkins, plus all the players they have on injured reserve like linebacker Joey Bosa.

Now two games behind plus a loss against K.C., the Chargers pretty much have to beat the Chiefs next week if they have any hopes of winning the AFC West. A loss would put L.A. at .500, which would make it tough for the team to even fight for a wild-card playoff spot. It’s a must-win for the Chargers.

Denver Broncos

Overall record: 3-6

vs. AFC West: 0-2

vs. AFC: 2-5

Points for: 131

Points against: 149

Week 10 result: Lost 10-17 at Tennessee Titans

Week 11 opponent: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

Denver’s offensive struggles continued with only 10 points scored in a loss against Tennessee. The Broncos’ defense did do a better job than most in containing running back Derrick Henry (19 carries, 53 yards) but a strong defensive standstill wasn’t enough to make up for an inadequate offensive effort.

The Broncos will have a chance to get back in the win column and avenge an earlier loss against the Raiders next week. They may have to do it without receiver Jerry Jeudy who suffered an ankle injury against the Titans.

Las Vegas Raiders

Overall record: 2-7

vs. AFC West: 1-2

vs. AFC: 2-5

Points for: 203

Points against: 226

Week 10 result: Lost 20-25 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 11 opponent: at Denver Broncos (3-6)

To say the Raiders’ 2022 season has been a failure would be a massive understatement. Vegas has the second-worst record in the NFL and just lost to a team coached by Jeff Saturday, someone who before Week 10 had zero NFL coaching experience. It’s been a disaster for the Josh McDaniels-led Raiders.

Vegas might be able to salvage some pride by beating the Broncos next week, but it’s tough to say how much good it’d do. The Raiders may soon be looking forward to April more than any future matchups this season.

