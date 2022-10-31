Where Chiefs stand in AFC West after Week 8

The Chiefs didn’t play in Week 8 but still kept their spot at the top of the AFC West.

Here’s where Kansas City stands in the division:

Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) Denver Broncos (3-5) Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)

Here’s a deeper look at the AFC West heading into Week 9:

Kansas City Chiefs

Overall record: 5-2

vs. AFC West: 2-0

vs. AFC: 2-2

Points for: 223

Points against: 172

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 9 opponent: vs. Tennessee Titans (5-2) on SNF

The Chiefs’ bye week came at a good time as the team hopes to get some players (like cornerback Trent McDuffie) healthy for the second-half stretch of the season. K.C. kept busy during the bye, though, trading for Giants receiver Kadarius Toney. There’s a possibility Toney makes his debut in Week 9, but there’s no telling how much playing time he’ll get.

The Chiefs’ Week 9 opponent is the Titans, a team that embarrassed the Chiefs last year 27-3. You can bet the Chiefs will be prepared to get revenge in this one. Coach Andy Reid is also 20-3 in his career after a regular season bye.

Los Angeles Chargers

Overall record: 4-3

vs. AFC West: 2-1

vs. AFC: 4-2

Points for: 164

Points against: 189

Week 8 result: Bye

Week 9 opponent: at Atlanta Falcons (4-4)

The Chargers had a bye in Week 8 as well, and they kept their second-place spot in the division. The bye week didn’t come without big news, though. The Chargers lost cornerback J.C. Jackson for the rest of the season due to a ruptured patellar tendon. Receiver Mike Williams will also miss a projected 4-6 weeks because of a high ankle sprain.

L.A. has a chance to remain neck-and-neck with the Chiefs in the standings with a matchup against the Falcons next week. If the Chargers can stay close to the Chiefs, they’ll have an opportunity to get back ahead (or tied) when they play Kansas City again in Week 11.

Denver Broncos

Overall record: 3-5

vs. AFC West: 0-2

vs. AFC: 2-4

Points for: 121

Points against: 132

Week 8 result: Won 21-17 at Jacksonville Jaguars in London

Week 9 opponent: Bye | Week 10: at Tennessee Titans

After spending some time in the AFC West’s basement, the Broncos moved back to third place thanks to an international win over the Jaguars. It wasn’t pretty, as Denver games usually aren’t, but quarterback Russell Wilson managed to drive the Broncos down to the red zone in the fourth quarter and the team finished the drive with a rush to the end zone by running back Latavius Murray.

The Broncos have a bye in Week 9 which means they could technically drop back to fourth place if the Raiders win next week. This Denver bye week is the final bye among AFC West teams this season, so things will be all even beginning Week 10.

Las Vegas Raiders

Overall record: 2-5

vs. AFC West: 1-2

vs. AFC: 2-3

Points for: 163

Points against: 174

Week 8 result: Lost 0-24 at New Orleans Saints

Week 9 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

The Raiders blew their chance to move back into the AFC West race by getting shut out by the Saints. QB Derek Carr had only 101 yards passing and the team rushed for just 38 total yards. The defense also allowed Saints RB Alvin Kamara to return to form as he earned 158 total yards and three total touchdowns.

Las Vegas will face an easier (on paper) opponent in Week 9, but the damage may have already been done. If the Raiders can’t beat the Jags, their fans may start looking forward the NFL draft sooner than they expected.

