Where do Chicago Bears land in Week 5 NFL national power rankings?

The national NFL power rankings are back after the Bears endured a loss to the New York Giants in Week 4. The team is now 2-2 heading into a Week 5 game on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

Where do the Bears stand in the national power rankings?

The national sages punished the Bears for a wincing loss to the Giants. Poor performances from the offense -- specifically the offensive line and wide receiver core -- made pundits push the Bears back down to the bottom of the rankings.

Here are the national power rankings for the Bears before and after their loss to the New York Giants:

ESPN

Before Week 4 - 22nd

After Week 4 - 28th

CBS

Before Week 4 - 24th

After Week 4 - 25th

NFL.com

Before Week 4 - 27th

After Week 4 - 30th

Bleacher Report

Before Week 4 - 23rd

After Week 4 - 27th

Yahoo!

Before Week 4 - 28th

After Week 4 - 27th

CBS remains the only optimistic fan of the Bears, keeping them near the same spot they had them ranked last week. For the rest, they reasonably moved them back down after a stunningly poor performance against the Giants.

Justin Fields was sacked six times, passing for 174 yards and zero touchdowns. Practice squad kicker Michael Badgley scored all the points for the Bears during his first day on the job. (He filled in for Cairo Santos who did not play for personal reasons.)

The defense had a tough time stopping Daniel Jones, who ran for two touchdowns early in the game and helped lead the Giants' offense to victory over the Bears.

A muffed punt from rookie Velus Jones Jr. -- who made his NFL debut in this game -- cost the Bears a real chance at coming back in the game.

Next week, the team will travel to Minnesota to play their first of two games against the Vikings. The Vikings are undefeated in the division, defeating the Packers in Week 1 and the Lions in Week 3. They won a hard-fought game in London against the Saints last Sunday, raising their record to 3-1.

Get ready for another test for the Bears and their offense as they head into Minnesota as one of the worst-ranked teams in the NFL.

