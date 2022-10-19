Where do Chicago Bears land in Week 7 NFL national power rankings?

Where do Bears land in Week 7 power rankings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears endured a crushing defeat in Week 6 on Thursday night football.

Coming into the game one game shy of a .500 record, the Washington Commanders posed a solid chance at victory, as they are one of the weaker teams in the NFL.

However, Justin Fields and the Bears' offense captured seven points on a 40-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis as their sole points. Fields was sacked five times and pressured 18 times – the highest number of pressures he's seen this season.

The Commanders defeated the Bears at Soldier Field and handed the team their third straight loss, sending them to third place in the NFC North.

National pundits didn't hold back from punishing the Bears for their embarrassing defeat and did so in the power rankings heading into Week 7.

Here's where the Bears landed after their loss to the Commanders:

ESPN

Before Week 6 - 27th

After Week 6 - 29th

CBS

Before Week 6 - 28th

After Week 6 - 30th

NFL.com

Before Week 6 - 29th

After Week 6 - 29th

The Athletic

Before Week 6 - 28th

After Week 6 - 30th

Yahoo!

Before Week 6 - 27th

After Week 6 - 30th

No one was gentle on the Bears. Either the 29th or 30th-best team in the league seemed to be the consensus around the horn.

The Bears will face off against the New England Patriots on Monday night football for Week 7. The team will have the longest break in between games without taking a bye week (10 days).

Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe is 2-0 since taking over for the injured Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer. New England has a 3-3 record this season.

