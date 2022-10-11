Where do Chicago Bears land in Week 6 NFL national power rankings?

Where do Bears land in Week 6 power rankings? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The national spotlight is back on the Bears with Week 6 power rankings.

The team fought back from an 18-point deficit with a 19-point answer but lost after Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped of the ball on the game's final drive.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives to take from the game. Justin Fields admitted he felt the most comfortable in the pocket he has this season. Kindle Vildor recorded his first career interception. Braxton Jones recorded the team's top PFF grade.

For their unwillingness to quit after the first half, the national savants gave credit to the Bears for remaining competitive with one of the league's best teams.

Here's where the Bears stand in the national power rankings after Week and 5 heading into Week 6.

ESPN

Before Week 5 - 28th

After Week 5 - 27th

CBS

Before Week 5 - 25th

After Week 5 - 28th

NFL.com

Before Week 5 - 30th

After Week 5 - 29th

The Athletic

Before Week 5 - 29th

After Week 5 - 28th

Yahoo!

Before Week 5 - 28th

After Week 5 - 27th

CBS was the only national outlet to drop the Bears for their loss to the Vikings.

It's heart-warming to see the Bears receive credit, despite their loss on Sunday.

From a microscope, things looked dreary after Kirk Cousins threw for 17 straight completions and Justin Jefferson caught 10 balls in the first half. But, the Bears stayed with it.

They kept Jefferson to two catches in the second half and posted a string of points by way of Fields, David Montgomery and some of Darnell Mooney.

A simple mental error on the final drive cost them. Smith-Marsette should have gone out of bounds and he admitted so on Twitter after the game.

Nevertheless, the Bears escaped with some positives, giving them a bright outlook heading into their Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders.

