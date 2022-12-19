Where Chargers stand in playoff picture after Week 15

The Chargers improved to 8-6 after defeating the Titans on Sunday.

After defeating the Texans, the Chiefs clinched the AFC West for the seventh-straight season.

Here’s a look at the playoff picture after Week 15:

X –:Clinched Playoff Berth

Z –:Clinched Division

1. X–Bills (11-3)

2. Z–Chiefs (11-3)

3. Bengals (10-4)

4. Titans (7-7)

5. Ravens (9-5)

6. Chargers (8-6)

Chances of making the playoffs: 83%

Next opponent: @ Colts

7. Dolphins (8-6)

Chances of making the playoffs: 72%

Next opponent: vs. Packers

8. Patriots (7-7)

Chances of making the playoffs: 19%

Next opponent: vs. Bengals

9. Jets (7-7)

Chances of making the playoffs: 20%

Next opponent: vs. Jaguars

10. Jaguars (6-8)

Chances of making the playoffs: 44%

Next opponent: @ Jets

AFC playoff matchups if the season ended today:

No. 2 Chiefs vs. No. 7 Dolphins

No. 3 Bengals vs. No. 6 Chargers

No. 4 Titans vs. No. 5 Ravens

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire