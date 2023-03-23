Where Chargers rank in 2023 strength of schedule
The Chargers have the NFL’s 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023 (.517) based on their opponents’ records from last season.
The teams Los Angeles will face this season combined for a 149-139-0 record in 2022.
The Bolts’ opponents for next season were announced a couple of months ago, but dates and times won’t be unveiled until the schedule is finalized in May.
Here’s a look at the NFL’s complete strength of schedule for the upcoming season, per Bills Wire.
Rank
Team
Record
Win Pct.
1
Philadelphia Eagles
161-123-4
.566
2
Miami Dolphins
158-127-2
.554
3
New York Giants
157-129-2
.549
3
New England Patriots
156-128-3
.549
3
Dallas Cowboys
156-128-4
.549
6
New York Jets
155-129-3
.545
7
Buffalo Bills
155-131-2
.542
8
Washington Commanders
153-133-2
.535
9
Los Angeles Rams
152-133-3
.533
10
Las Vegas Raiders
150-136-2
.524
11
Arizona Cardinals
148-137-3
. 519
12
Denver Broncos
148-138-2
.517
12
Seattle Seahawks
148-138-2
.517
12
Los Angeles Chargers
149-139-0
.517
15
San Francisco 49ers
147-139-2
.514
16
Kansas City Chiefs
147-140-0
. 512
17
Cincinnati Bengals
146-140-2
.510
18
Chicago Bears
143-145-1
.497
18
Minnesota Vikings
143-145-0
.497
20
Detroit Lions
143-146-0
.495
21
Baltimore Ravens
138-147-2
.484
22
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
138-148-2
.483
23
Jacksonville Jaguars
135-148-4
.477
24
Green Bay Packers
137-151-1
.476
25
Pittsburgh Steelers
134-151-2
.470
26
Cleveland Browns
131-154-2
.460
27
Carolina Panthers
130-157-2
.453
28
Tennessee Titans
127-157-4
.448
29
Indianapolis Colts
124-162-2
.434
30
Houston Texans
123-163-2
.431
31
New Orleans Saints
122-164-3
.427
32
Atlanta Falcons
119-167-3
.417
The Eagles (.566) have the toughest strength of schedule in 2023, and the Falcons (.417) have the easiest.