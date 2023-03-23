Where Chargers rank in 2023 strength of schedule

Gavino Borquez
·2 min read

The Chargers have the NFL’s 12th-hardest strength of schedule in 2023 (.517) based on their opponents’ records from last season.

The teams Los Angeles will face this season combined for a 149-139-0 record in 2022.

The Bolts’ opponents for next season were announced a couple of months ago, but dates and times won’t be unveiled until the schedule is finalized in May.

Here’s a look at the NFL’s complete strength of schedule for the upcoming season, per Bills Wire.

Rank

Team

Record

Win Pct.

1

Philadelphia Eagles

161-123-4

.566

2

Miami Dolphins

158-127-2

.554

3

New York Giants

157-129-2

.549

3

New England Patriots

156-128-3

.549

3

Dallas Cowboys

156-128-4

.549

6

New York Jets

155-129-3

.545

7

Buffalo Bills

155-131-2

.542

8

Washington Commanders

153-133-2

.535

9

Los Angeles Rams

152-133-3

.533

10

Las Vegas Raiders

150-136-2

.524

11

Arizona Cardinals

148-137-3

.  519

12

Denver Broncos

148-138-2

.517

12

Seattle Seahawks

148-138-2

.517

12

Los Angeles Chargers

149-139-0

  .517

15

San Francisco 49ers

147-139-2

.514

16

Kansas City Chiefs

147-140-0

.  512

17

Cincinnati Bengals

146-140-2

.510

18

Chicago Bears

143-145-1

.497

18

Minnesota Vikings

143-145-0

.497

20

Detroit Lions

143-146-0

.495

21

Baltimore Ravens

138-147-2

.484

22

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

138-148-2

.483

23

Jacksonville Jaguars

135-148-4

.477

24

Green Bay Packers

137-151-1

.476

25

Pittsburgh Steelers

134-151-2

.470

26

Cleveland Browns

131-154-2

.460

27

Carolina Panthers

130-157-2

.453

28

Tennessee Titans

127-157-4

.448

29

Indianapolis Colts

124-162-2

.434

30

Houston Texans

123-163-2

.431

31

New Orleans Saints

122-164-3

.427

32

Atlanta Falcons

119-167-3

.417

The Eagles (.566) have the toughest strength of schedule in 2023, and the Falcons (.417) have the easiest.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire

