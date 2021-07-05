Where Chargers’ Joey Bosa ranks among ESPN’s top edge rushers

Joey Bosa has stamped himself as one of the league’s best pass rushers since entering the league back in 2016.

After surveying over 50 league executives, coaches, scouts, and players, where does Bosa rank among the rest of the crop at his position ahead of the 2021 season?

Bosa, who was ranked No. 6 last year, moved up three spots as the third-best edge defender, only behind Browns’ Myles Garrett and Steelers’ T.J. Watt, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Bosa has lived in opposing backfields with his precise technique, knowing how to set up blockers, creating separation with hip snaps, hand usage and head fakes, and being able to turn the corner with speed and convert that burst to power.

“Best technician in the NFL — great short-area speed, best hands,” one NFL personnel evaluator said.

Last season, Bosa was the second-most disruptive player, finishing with a disruption rate of 17.6%, 54 disruptions, 41 quarterback pressures, 27 hits and 7.5 sacks,

“He’s a load,” an NFL veteran offensive lineman told me. “His ability to create leverage makes for a long day.”

This season, Bosa will be an integral piece of head coach Brandon Staley’s defense, where he will play on the edge of the line primarily as an outside pass rusher and have some duties in coverage, and a little bit closer to the ball because he has the length and strength to anchor, too.