Where Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh ranks among head coaches in 2024

Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey released his rankings of all 32 head coaches heading into the 2024 season.

Jim Harbaugh checked in at No. 14 overall.

Harbaugh’s probably a little too low for most people, but he hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2014 and I’m still rolling my eyes at the Greg Roman hire at offensive coordinator. Will the Chargers be a complete disaster like they were with Brandon Staley? I don’t think so, but I don’t expect them to be a powerhouse all of a sudden, either.

Harbaugh has been a winner everywhere he’s coached, including at the NFL level when he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012.

Harbaugh fell short in the big game, so he returned to the league to get another shot to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Harbaugh is bringing his old-school mindset of playing fast, physical and gritty on both sides of the ball. It has worked at all of his coaching stops, so why wouldn’t it work in Los Angeles?

With those principles paired with a talented quarterback in Justin Herbert and top-end talent on the roster, the hope is that he can achieve his goal of a Super Bowl and bring the first to the franchise.

