Where Chargers’ Chase Daniel ranks among 2021 NFL backup quarterbacks

The Chargers have the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Justin Herbert in the driver’s seat moving forward.

Behind Herbert is Chase Daniel, who was signed earlier this offseason to serve as his backup.

Recently, CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin ranked all 32 backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and Daniel checked in at No. 18.

The ceiling is quite low with Daniel, who has neither the size nor the skills to take over a ballgame. In that way, he’s almost the polar opposite of No. 1 Justin Herbert. But he’s smart and experienced as a longtime understudy, ideal for just a start or two per year.

Los Angeles didn’t add Daniel to lead the team to promise land. Instead, they valued his high football IQ and familiarity with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi’s system to aide in Herbert’s transition.

So far, Daniel’s mentorship skills have been paying off in the early stages of preparation for the upcoming season.

Between his time with the Saints, Chiefs, Bears, Lions and Eagles, Daniel has thrown for only 1,694 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions.