Where will Chaim Bloom go next? Latest reporting on ex-Red Sox exec

Craig Breslow faces a laundry list of issues as the Boston Red Sox' new chief baseball officer. The to-do list of his predecessor is a bit more straightforward: Find a new job.

Chaim Bloom officially hit the open market on Sept. 14 when the Red Sox fired him after a four-year tenure as chief baseball officer. So, where might Bloom end up next?

Bloom was an "early target" of the Miami Marlins for their general manager opening but declined to pursue the role, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Sunday. MassLive's Sean McAdam reports that Bloom "decided the timing wasn't right for his family."

"Bloom has three young children and he is said to prefer staying put in the Boston area for the time being," McAdam wrote.

The Red Sox still owe Bloom one more year on his contract, so it's possible he takes a year off and seeks a full-time role starting in 2025. According to McAdam, however, Bloom "has been contacted by a number of clubs" about potentially serving as a consultant or advisor while remaining mostly in the Boston area.

The St. Louis Cardinals are among the teams that have reached out to Bloom, per McAdam. John Mozeliak is under contract as St. Louis' president of baseball operations through 2025, so Bloom likely would serve as a consultant to Mozeliak in that scenario.

Bloom received plenty of criticism for his failure to add talent in Boston, but he still could provide value to a front office as a consultant or advisor. One area where Bloom thrived was building up the Red Sox' farm system, and he now has experience with both big-market and small-market teams after 15 years in the Tampa Bay Rays' organization before coming to Boston.

The bottom line: It doesn't sound like Bloom will be taking a general manager job anytime soon, but don't be surprised if Bloom's name is on the masthead of an MLB team in 2024 as a consultant to a GM.