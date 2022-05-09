Where Celtics' Ime Udoka finished in NBA Coach of the Year voting

Here's where Ime Udoka finished in Coach of the Year voting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ime Udoka earned NBA Coach of the Year consideration after his first season with the Boston Celtics.

The league announced the voting results for the award on Monday, and Udoka finished fourth with 72 total points. He received one first-place vote, five second-place votes and 36 third-place votes.

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams was named Coach of the Year with 458 total points (81 first-place votes). Taylor Jenkins (Memphis Grizzlies) and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat) placed second and third, respectively.

Full results below:

This is the first NBA Coach of the Year Award for Monty Williams, who joins Cotton Fitzsimmons (1988-89) and Mike Dâ€™Antoni (2004-05) as head coaches to earn the honor with the Phoenix Suns.



More âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/obiypxju1g



Voting results â¬‡ï¸ pic.twitter.com/EcZNzURSOc — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2022

Udoka helped the Celtics overcome a brutal start to the 2021-22 season. They were 23-24 three weeks into January when the energy began to shift. Boston finished the season 28-7 over its final 35 games and ended up with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

As nice as the Coach of the Year honor would've been, Udoka and the C's are focused on more important matters. They currently find themselves down 2-1 in their Eastern Conference Semifinals series vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. They'll look to even the series up Monday night.