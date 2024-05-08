Advertisement

Where will Celtic v Rangers be decided?

BBC
Have your say graphic
[BBC]

With Saturday's crunch match between Rangers and Celtic edging ever closer, who do you think will be the key man for Philippe Clement's side?

Do you see Cyriel Dessers roughing up the Celtic defence, and can James Tavernier get the better of Daizen Maeda this time around?

Have your say on where the game will be won and lost here.

