Where CeeDee Lamb ranks among top slot receivers in the NFL

The rookie season for former Oklahoma star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb couldn’t have gone much better with all things considered. Despite losing his quarterback Dak Prescott to a lower leg injury against the New York Giants in the early going, the Dallas Cowboys rookie was very productive.

Not only was Lamb one of the best rookie receivers in all of the NFL, but he was also one of the most productive receivers from the slot period. Losing Prescott did hurt his production as he didn’t have a single 100-yard performance without him, but Lamb still made his mark during his first season in the NFL. With a fully healthy Prescott returning in 2021, the sky is the limit for the former Sooner.

According to Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire, CeeDee Lamb is among the 10 best slot receivers in the league after one season. He made the cut at exactly No. 10.

The former Oklahoma star took very little time to get the hang of Dallas’ passing offense in his rookie season, even after Dak Prescott was lost for the season due to injury in Week 5. Whether it was Prescott, Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci, or Garrett Gilbert throwing him the ball, Lamb was able to combine his open-field speed and impressive understanding of the requirements of the position to amass 69 slot receptions on 101 targets for 877 yards and five touchdowns. No NFL receiver caught more slot passes of 20 or more air yards than Lamb’s 10 for 306 yards and two touchdowns; imagine what that might look like with a full season of Prescott throwing him the ball. – Farrar

The stock on CeeDee Lamb is expected to soar in 2021, so make sure you have him in your fantasy football drafts prior to the season.

