Here’s where CBS Sports ranks Florida after LSU loss

The second half of the 2023 college football schedule has been a difficult one for the Florida Gators, who have lost three in a row with two more top-15 matchups left on the slate.

Last weekend, the Orange and Blue fell to the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, 52-35, in an offense extravaganza that unfortunately did not favor the visitors. As a result, Billy Napier and Co. are a game closer to missing out on a bowl berth and dooming the program to its third-straight losing season.

Following Week 11’s gridiron action, CBS Sports published its updated rankings for all 133 Football Bowl Subdivision schools with Florida falling four spots to No. 45. The Gators are currently bookended by the West Virginia Mountaineers (No. 44) and fellow Southeastern Conference peer, the Auburn Tigers (No. 46).

Next up for Florida are the Missouri Tigers, who host the Gators in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday, Nov. 18, inside Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN.

