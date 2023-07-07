Where CBS Sports ranks Billy Napier among SEC head coaches

The start of the 2023 college football season is less than two months away, and while the focus of late has been on the recruiting front for each respective program, the first kickoff of fall lingers right around the corner.

Ahead of the new campaign, CBS Sports writer Barrett Sallee published his rankings for the Southeastern Conference’s head coaches including Florida’s Billy Napier. Unfortunately for the Orange and Blue, his takes on the Gators’ second-year skipper are far more bearish than the fanbase would prefer.

Nonetheless, Napier’s limited track record in the SEC plus his team’s subpar performance in 2022 has him mired in mediocrity among the nation’s FBS coaches, but thanks to some serious work on the recruiting front, there is a chance that Florida can rebound in the near future.

Here is what Sallee currently has to offer in regards to the Gators’ head coach.

Billy Napier (43 overall): Napier posted a lackluster 6-7 record in his first season in Gainesville after taking over for Dan Mullen, and that hasn’t resonated within a fanbase that demands nothing short of division title contention. However, he has been on a recent recruiting tear, giving fans at least some hope. He reeled off double-digit win seasons in his final three years at Louisiana (2019-21), so the potential is there. Last year: 9 in the SEC

The Gators open up their 2023 schedule on the road against the Utah Utes on Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT set.

