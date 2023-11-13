Where is CBS Sports projecting Rutgers football for a bowl game?

CBS Sports is projecting a familiar bowl game for Rutgers football following this weekend’s loss at No. 22 Iowa.

Rutgers is now 6-4 (3-4 Big Ten) and hopes for a prestigious bowl game such as the Music City Bowl seems to be slipping away. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm hasn’t changed his projection for Rutgers over the last few weeks, and he is sticking with the Pinstripe Bowl as the location.

In his projections, Palm has Rutgers playing Georgia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl. This would be the third time that Rutgers is in this game, which is hosted by Yankee Stadium (Bronx, New York).

This year’s game is scheduled for Dec. 28. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

(Yes, that’s a baseball joke, relax).

Rutgers first played in the game in 2011, beating Iowa State in what was the last game of head coach Greg Schiano’s first tenure with the Scarlet Knights. They then played No. 25 Notre Dame in the Pinstripe Bowl in 2013, losing that game.

Palm took a lot of shtick from Rutgers fans this past spring for projecting that the men’s basketball program would not make the NCAA Tournament. The CBS Sports college football insider was rather right on that one.

Georgia Tech is 5-5 following a 42-21 loss to Clemson over the weekend. They have signature wins this season over ranked teams in Miami and North Carolina.

Geographically, the Pinstripe Bowl is the closest bowl game to Rutgers.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire