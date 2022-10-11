Where CBS Sports has Florida in its latest full FBS rankings

Florida football lands just outside the top 25 in CBS Sports’ latest rankings of all FBS teams. They are currently the No. 26 team in the nation and the No. 6 team from the SEC — but 12 spots behind Mississippi State, the closest SEC team to the Gators.

The Orange and Blue improved one spot from last week’s rankings, moving up from No. 27. The Gators were rewarded for winning a close matchup against a Missouri team whose defense gave defending national champions Georgia their toughest test this season. Florida also benefited from multiple teams ahead of them last week losing, including BYU dropping 13 spots and Kentucky dropping 20 spots. Teams like North Carolina and James Madison rising 19 and 13 spots, respectively, held Florida’s increase to just one spot.

The Gators’ next matchup has been circled since the schedule was released, with LSU coming to town for a primetime matchup. Both Billy Napier and LSU coach Brian Kelly will coach in the game for the first time, as both coaches are in their first season in charge of their programs. The rivalry has had some exciting moments in recent years and both jobs being open last season added an extra layer to the rivalry. LSU coming into this game ranked No. 37, 14 spots lower than last week’s rankings per CBS Sports.

Florida will host LSU on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire