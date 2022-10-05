Here’s where CBS Sports has Alabama in its latest 1-131 rankings

The Alabama Crimson Tide went into the season as a national championship favorite and through five weeks they are still firmly in the race. Alabama is currently ranked No. 1 in the polls and is en route to another College Football Playoff appearance.

CBS Sports released their latest rankings of all FBS teams 1-131, and the Crimson Tide comes in at No. 2 behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Tide has had back-to-back dominant showings against SEC competition, and with a brutal schedule the next month or so, Alabama will have a chance to jump into the No.1 spot.

However, before the Tide can worry about improving their place in the polls they must take care of business against the Texas A&M Aggies who stunned Alabama in College Station last season. That combined with the name, image, likeness (NIL) feud Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher shared this offseason makes this game one of the most intriguing of the entire season.

