Where can you catch Game 1 of NBA Finals in New Orleans?

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) — Where can you catch Game 1 of the NBA Finals in New Orleans?

Well, you can go to a New Orleans bar and pay for expensive drinks, fried appetizers (though that doesn’t sound too shabby) and pray the bathroom lines aren’t too painful. Or you can catch Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. on WGNO-TV ABC.

Roll with option two.

And now some quick Game 1 appetizers regarding two of the hottest teams in the NBA. “Hottest” may seem like cliche but the numbers speak for themselves.

From NBA.com:

“ The Celtics are the first team in the 28 years for which we have play-by-play data to, statistically, be the best team in the regular season.”

“ The Celtics have outscored their opponents by 9.9 points per game from 3-point range, by 4.1 points in the restricted area, and by 6.1 points per game on free throws. Those are all the best differentials in the playoffs.”

“The Mavs are the only team in the last three postseasons with multiple wins (they’re 2-3) in games they trailed by at least 17 points. The Celtics, meanwhile, are 10-0 in games they led by double-digits.”

And as far as the players, some eye-opening stats from what should truly be a Superman vs. Batman type series:

“ Luka Doncic has averaged 28.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists. If he maintained those numbers, he’d be just the third different player to average at least 28, eight and eight in at least 15 playoff games, joining LeBron James (2015, 2018) and Nikola Jokic (2023).” Absolutely elite hall of fame company to be in.

“Jaylen Brown has shot 97-for-149 (65.1%) in the paint, the best mark among 16 players with at least 100 paint attempts and up from 60.7% in the regular season.” Worth every penny of his five-year contract extension signed last year worth up to $304 million.

And if that’s not enough, this will be the first post season meeting between both teams. Dallas guns for only its second title ever, with the first happening in 2011 with Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd. Boston vies for a historic 18th NBA championship although it’s been 16 years since the last one.

Plenty of motivation from both sides to get it done. Two unstoppable forces going head to head. The future is now. The wait is over. Insert another silly cliche here to get you amped up for what looks to be an exciting series.

Or you can simply catch Game 1of the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. on WGNO-TV ABC.

