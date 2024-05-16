When & Where: Carolina Panthers 2024 schedule released

FOX Charlotte is YOUR Official Home for the Carolina Panthers .

CHARLOTTE, NC (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Gear up! The Carolina Panthers have released their full 2024 season schedule.

Preseason

Week 1: Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

Location TBD

Time & date TBD

Week 2: Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets

Location TBD

Time & date TBD

Week 3: Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills

Location TBD

Time & date TBD

Regular Season

Week 1: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Caesars Superdome

Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 2: Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Bank of America Stadium

Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 3: Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 29 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 4: Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Bank of America Stadium

Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears

Soldier Field

Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 6: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Bank of America Stadium

Oct. 13 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders

FedEx Field

Oct 20 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 8: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High

Oct. 27 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 9: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

Bank of America Stadium

Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Panthers vs. New York Giants

Munich, Germany

Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Bank of America Stadium

Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bank of America Stadium

Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 14: Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field

Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Bank of America Stadium

Dec. 15 at 1 p.m

Week 16: Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Bank of America Stadium

Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium

Dec. 29 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Time & date TBD

With only two regular-season wins and a clearing of the house late in the season, some might say the Panthers have had a troubled season.

Players will wear special patches this year to celebrate the 2024 season marking 30 seasons for the Panthers.

Prost! Panthers to take on Giants in Munich, Germany this November

For the 2024 season, several promising new faces have joined Carolina, from head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan, who both joined the team in January, to just-drafted O-line members WR Xavier Lagette, RB Jonathon Brooks and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders.

The Panthers are also going international for the German Panthers’ fanbase, facing off against the Giants in Munich, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. on November 10. This is in week 10 of the NFL regular season and just the second NFL game to be held at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

