When & Where: Carolina Panthers 2024 schedule released

CHARLOTTE, NC (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Gear up! The Carolina Panthers have released their full 2024 season schedule.

Preseason

Week 1: Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

  • Location TBD

  • Time & date TBD

Week 2: Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets

  • Location TBD

  • Time & date TBD

Week 3: Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills

  • Location TBD

  • Time & date TBD

Regular Season

Week 1: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

  • Caesars Superdome

  • Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 2: Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Bank of America Stadium

  • Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 3: Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Allegiant Stadium

  • Sept. 29 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 4: Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Bank of America Stadium

  • Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears

  • Soldier Field

  • Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 6: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

  • Bank of America Stadium

  • Oct. 13 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders

  • FedEx Field

  • Oct 20 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 8: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos

  • Empower Field at Mile High

  • Oct. 27 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 9: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

  • Bank of America Stadium

  • Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Panthers vs. New York Giants

  • Munich, Germany

  • Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Bank of America Stadium

  • Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Bank of America Stadium

  • Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 14: Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Lincoln Financial Field

  • Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys

  • Bank of America Stadium

  • Dec. 15 at 1 p.m

Week 16: Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals

  • Bank of America Stadium

  • Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Raymond James Stadium

  • Dec. 29 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons

  • Mercedes-Benz Stadium

  • Time & date TBD

With only two regular-season wins and a clearing of the house late in the season, some might say the Panthers have had a troubled season.

Players will wear special patches this year to celebrate the 2024 season marking 30 seasons for the Panthers.

For the 2024 season, several promising new faces have joined Carolina, from head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan, who both joined the team in January, to just-drafted O-line members WR Xavier Lagette, RB Jonathon Brooks and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders.

The Panthers are also going international for the German Panthers’ fanbase, facing off against the Giants in Munich, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. on November 10. This is in week 10 of the NFL regular season and just the second NFL game to be held at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.

