When & Where: Carolina Panthers 2024 schedule released
CHARLOTTE, NC (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Gear up! The Carolina Panthers have released their full 2024 season schedule.
Preseason
Week 1: Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots
Location TBD
Time & date TBD
Week 2: Carolina Panthers vs. New York Jets
Location TBD
Time & date TBD
Week 3: Carolina Panthers vs. Buffalo Bills
Location TBD
Time & date TBD
Regular Season
Week 1: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
Caesars Superdome
Sept. 8 at 1 p.m.
Week 2: Carolina Panthers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Bank of America Stadium
Sept. 22 at 1 p.m.
Week 3: Carolina Panthers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 29 at 4:05 p.m.
Week 4: Carolina Panthers vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Bank of America Stadium
Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.
Week 5: Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears
Soldier Field
Oct. 6 at 1 p.m.
Week 6: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Bank of America Stadium
Oct. 13 at 4:25 p.m.
Week 7: Carolina Panthers vs. Washington Commanders
FedEx Field
Oct 20 at 4:05 p.m.
Week 8: Carolina Panthers vs. Denver Broncos
Empower Field at Mile High
Oct. 27 at 4:25 p.m.
Week 9: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
Bank of America Stadium
Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.
Week 10: Panthers vs. New York Giants
Munich, Germany
Nov. 10 at 9:30 a.m.
Week 11: BYE
Week 12: Carolina Panthers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Bank of America Stadium
Nov. 24 at 1 p.m.
Week 13: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bank of America Stadium
Dec. 1 at 4:05 p.m.
Week 14: Carolina Panthers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Lincoln Financial Field
Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.
Week 15: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Bank of America Stadium
Dec. 15 at 1 p.m
Week 16: Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals
Bank of America Stadium
Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.
Week 17: Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Raymond James Stadium
Dec. 29 at 1 p.m.
Week 18: Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Time & date TBD
With only two regular-season wins and a clearing of the house late in the season, some might say the Panthers have had a troubled season.
Players will wear special patches this year to celebrate the 2024 season marking 30 seasons for the Panthers.
Prost! Panthers to take on Giants in Munich, Germany this November
For the 2024 season, several promising new faces have joined Carolina, from head coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan, who both joined the team in January, to just-drafted O-line members WR Xavier Lagette, RB Jonathon Brooks and TE Ja’Tavion Sanders.
The Panthers are also going international for the German Panthers’ fanbase, facing off against the Giants in Munich, Germany, at 9:30 a.m. on November 10. This is in week 10 of the NFL regular season and just the second NFL game to be held at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena.
