Where the Cardinals’ opposing starting QBs are ranked in the NFL

We are still in the offseason of rankings and lists. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranked the 32 projected Week 1 starting quarterbacks in the NFL entering 2023.

Since Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to start the season healthy, as he is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in December, Colt McCoy is the one who is ranked. He comes in at No. 30 out of 32.

But what about the quarterbacks the Cardinals will see throughout the season?

Where do they rank?

Below you can find where each of the Cardinals’ projected opposing starters are ranked by Touchdown Wire, going week by week on their schedule.

Week 1 - Sam Howell, Washington Commanders: No. 32 overall

Week 2 - Daniel Jones New York Giants: No. 18 overall

Week 3 - Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys: No. 10 overall

Week 4 - Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers: No. 17 overall

Week 5 - Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals: No. 3 overall

Week 6 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: No. 9 overall

Week 7 - Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: No. 13 overall

Week 8 - Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: No. 8 overall

Week 9 - Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: No. 16 overall

Week 10 - Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons: No. 31 overall

Week 12 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams: No. 9 overall

Week 13 - Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers: No. 23 overall

Week 14 - BYE

Week 15 - Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers: No. 17 overall

Week 16 - Justin Fields, Chicago Bears: No. 14 overall

Week 17 - Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles: No. 4 overall

Week 18 - Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks: No. 13 overall

