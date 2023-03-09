Where the Cardinals’ impending free agents rank in NFL

NFL free agency begins next week and the Arizona Cardinals have a number of players who will hit the open market, provided the team does not get them to agree to a new deal before that happens.

Where do the Cardinals’ free agents rank with the others hitting the market?

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar ranked the top 151 free agents, splitting them up between 1-75 and 76-151.

See where the Cardinals’ players land.

DL Zach Allen

Allen comes in at No. 16 after a career year.

He missed games due to injury for the fourth straight season but he has improved steadily each season in the league.

He had 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits and batted down 8 passes.

OL Will Hernandez

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Hernandez comes in at No. 72 after his one season in Arizona. He missed four games but was a very good addition when he was in the lineup.

CB Byron Murphy

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Murphy, who comes in at No. 76, missed the back half of a season with a back injury but had his best season as a pro. moving primarily to the outside. He can play inside and outside and will likely get a big contract.

OL Justin Pugh

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Pugh comes in at No. 125. He is recovering from a torn ACL but is on schedule to return and play.

He has been one of the Cardinals’ steadiest linemen when playing.

OL Kelvin Beachum

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Beachum is No. 134 and was the only offensive lineman for the Cardinals to start every game. He enters his 12th NFL season.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire