Where the Cardinals’ 2023 opponents fall in pre-training camp power rankings

Jess Root
·1 min read

NFL training camps open later this month. What are the general expectations for teams around the league?

Touchdown Wire’s Natalie Miller gives us pre-training camp power rankings.

The Arizona Cardinals rank at the bottom, but where do their opponents rank?

Below are the Cardinals’ 2023 opponents and where they stand in these pre-training camp rankings.

Week 1, Washington Commanders: No. 22

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2, New York Giants: No. 15

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3, Dallas Cowboys: No. 7

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4, San Francisco 49ers: No. 5

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5, Cincinnati Bengals: No. 4

Minnesota Vikings At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 12

Week 6, Los Angeles Rams: No. 24

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7, Seattle Seahawks: No. 13

(Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Week 8, Baltimore Ravens: No. 11

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9, Cleveland Browns: No. 16

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10, Atlanta Falcons: No. 26

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11, Houston Texans: No. 30

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12, Los Angeles Rams: No. 24

Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13, Pittsburgh Steelers: No. 18

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14: BYE

Week 15, San Francisco 49ers: No. 5

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16, Chicago Bears: No. 23

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Week 17, Philadelphia Eagles: No. 2

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 18, Seattle Seahawks: No. 13

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

