Where the Cardinals’ 2023 opponents fall in pre-training camp power rankings

NFL training camps open later this month. What are the general expectations for teams around the league?

Touchdown Wire’s Natalie Miller gives us pre-training camp power rankings.

The Arizona Cardinals rank at the bottom, but where do their opponents rank?

Below are the Cardinals’ 2023 opponents and where they stand in these pre-training camp rankings.

Week 1, Washington Commanders: No. 22

Week 2, New York Giants: No. 15

Week 3, Dallas Cowboys: No. 7

Week 4, San Francisco 49ers: No. 5

Week 5, Cincinnati Bengals: No. 4

Week 6, Los Angeles Rams: No. 24

Week 7, Seattle Seahawks: No. 13

Week 8, Baltimore Ravens: No. 11

Week 9, Cleveland Browns: No. 16

Week 10, Atlanta Falcons: No. 26

Week 11, Houston Texans: No. 30

Week 12, Los Angeles Rams: No. 24

Week 13, Pittsburgh Steelers: No. 18

Week 14: BYE

Week 15, San Francisco 49ers: No. 5

Week 16, Chicago Bears: No. 23

Week 17, Philadelphia Eagles: No. 2

Week 18, Seattle Seahawks: No. 13

