Where the Cardinals’ 2023 opponents fall in pre-training camp power rankings

NFL training camps open later this month. What are the general expectations for teams around the league?
Touchdown Wire’s Natalie Miller gives us pre-training camp power rankings.
The Arizona Cardinals rank at the bottom, but where do their opponents rank?
Below are the Cardinals’ 2023 opponents and where they stand in these pre-training camp rankings.
Week 12, Los Angeles Rams: No. 24
Week 14: BYE
Week 15, San Francisco 49ers: No. 5
Week 18, Seattle Seahawks: No. 13
