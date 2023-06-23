Where the Cardinals’ 2023 opponent LB corps rank in NFL

The Arizona Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked linebacking corps in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

They will face some quality linebacker groups in the coming season.

Based on PFF’s rankings, let’s see where the Cardinals’ opponents are for 2023.

No. 1 San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have the No. 1 linebacking corp and the Cardinals will face them on the road in Week 4 and again at home in Week 15.

No. 2 Chicago Bears

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears’ linebackers include newcomers T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds and come in at No. 2. The Cardinals travel to Chicago to face the Bears on Christmas Eve in Week 16.

No. 3 Baltimore Ravens

Syndication The Enquirer

The Cardinals face the Ravens, who have Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen in the middle of the defense. The Cardinals host the Ravens in Week 8.

No. 5 Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26

Logan Wilson and the Bengals’ fifth-ranked linebacking unit will face the Cardinals in Arizona in Week 5.

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Two games against the Seahawks, who brought back Bobby Wagner to join Jordyn Brooks. The Cardinals play the Seahawks on the road in Week 7 and at home to end the season in Week 18.

No. 14 Cleveland Browns

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals face the Browns and their unit led by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, on the road in Week 9.

N0. 15 Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys and their linebackers, led by Leighton Vander Esch, come to town to face the Cardinals in Week 3.

No. 22 New York Giants

Syndication The Indianapolis Star

The Cardinals have their home opener against the Giants in Week 2. The Giants added Bobby Okereke, formerly of the Colts, in the offseason.

No. 24 Pittsburgh Steelers

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals roll into Pittsburgh in Week 13 to face a new-look linebacking group that includes Cole Holcomb, Elandon Roberts and Tanner Muse.

No. 25 Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals take on the Commanders in Week 1 on the road and will face their linebacker group led by Jamin Davis.

No. 26 Houston Texans

The Texans, with linebackers Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton, will host the Cardinals in Week 11.

No. 28 Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons added Kaden Elliss this offseason but still are only ranked 28th. The Cardinals have a Week 10 home matchup against Atlanta.

No. 31 Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles lost Kyzir White to the Cardinals and T.J. Edwards to the Bears. They are led by Nakobe Dean and Haason Reddick.

The Cardinals face the Eagles on the road in Week 17.

No. 32 Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The last-ranked Rams will be led by Ernest Jones. The Cardinals face the Rams on the road in Week 6 and again at home in Week 12.

