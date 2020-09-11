Where Cam Newton has yet to succeed with Patriots, per Julian Edelman

Edelman reveals one area where Cam hasn't succeeded with Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The early reports out of New England are glowing: Cam Newton is bringing a youthful energy to Patriots practices and impressing his coaches and teammates with his work ethic.

But Julian Edelman is a tough nut to crack.

The Patriots wide receiver was asked Friday if Newton's attempts to get him to "lighten up" at practice have worked. Edelman's response was ... interesting.

Are Cam Newton's attempts to get Julian Edelman to "lighten up" at practice successful?



Edelman says he's, "happily miserable." #Patriots pic.twitter.com/v1LX4fv1X3 — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) September 11, 2020

"Nah, not really," Edelman responded. "I’m happily miserable."

What do you mean by that, Julian?

"I’m a competitor. I’m semi-intense -- I’m pretty intense, I guess."

Edelman indeed brings a fire to the field that his former quarterback, Tom Brady, was very familiar with. Newton has been working on the 34-year-old wide receiver -- the QB said Thursday he often teases Edelman to try to brighten his spirits -- but he may have to try some different tactics.

"He’s just got that look in his face, that fiery look," Newton said Thursday.

Even as the QB and wide receiver figure each other out, it appears they're committed to getting along: The two have shown each other consistent love on social media and worked out together this offseason sooner after Newton joined the Patriots.

“It’s definitely fun having him around to do his little antics, to try and put a little ripple in my pond,” Edelman said. “It’s definitely fun having him. I appreciate what he does and how he practices and his approach to things. So, it’s definitely fun.”