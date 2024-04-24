Where Calvin Ridley’s contract ranks after Amon-Ra St. Brown extension

When the Tennessee Titans signed wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year contract worth $92 million that included $46.9 million guaranteed, they received no shortage of criticism for the deal.

However, as was predicted, Ridley’s contract is quickly falling down the list of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL after some recent extensions.

First, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith got his bag, inking a three-year, $75 million deal, exceeding Ridley’s in terms of annual average.

Then, on Wednesday, Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown blew Ridley’s deal out of the water completely when he reportedly signed a four-year deal worth more than $120 million, including $77 million guaranteed.

With those two deals, Ridley has now fallen to No. 11 in annual average, No. 3 in fully guaranteed money, and No. 6 in total value, per Over the Cap.

And, bear in mind, guys like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson are set to get theirs in the near future, so Ridley’s contract will fall even further.

With the kinds of deals being handed out to wide receivers now, Ridley’s deal is looking more and more like a bargain with each passing day.

