Where Cade Klubnik lands in Eric Mac Lain’s ACC quarterback rankings

Heading into the 2023 college football season, the ACC has some of the best quarterbacks in football, with multiple players in the Heisman conversation.

Among these quarterbacks is Clemson’s Cade Klubnik, who has a ton of talent but lacks experience. Klubnik can potentially be the top quarterback in the conference, but heading into 2023, he isn’t quite there.

Former Tiger and ACC analyst Eric Mac Lain recently released his top five quarterbacks in the conference, with Klubnik ranking No.4. North Carolina’s Drake Maye, the 2022 ACC Player of the Year, ranked No. 1 on Mac Lain’s list, followed by Florida State’s Jordan Travis and Duke’s Riley Leonard rounding out the top three. Ranking No.5 was Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke.

We have a small sample size of what Klubnik can do, seeing the good and the bad. In the Tigers’ huge ACC Championship win over UNC, Klubnik won MVP completing 20-of-24 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown, rushing seven times for 30 yards with a score on the ground.

The Orange Bowl, however, wasn’t as favorable for the young quarterback. Things should be different in 2023.

Garrett Riley is now the Tigers’ offensive coordinator, and this should do wonders for Klubnik under center. He is a top breakout candidate in college football.

That’s my QUARTERBACK! Top 5s making a come back. Here are the best signal callers in the league! #ACC What’s your top 5???? pic.twitter.com/szOCAlqTSw — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) July 31, 2023

More Football!

Seven Tigers named to College Sports Wire's preseason ACC top 25 players

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire