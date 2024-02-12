Where BYU, Utah State landed in latest AP Top 25 poll

BYU guard Spencer Johnson (20) lays the ball up while guarded by Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma (24) and forward Macaleab Rich (23) during the second half of a game Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Provo, Utah. | Isaac Hale, Associated Press

For the 12th consecutive week, BYU men’s basketball is ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Cougars jumped two spots to No. 19 in Monday’s poll following a road loss to Oklahoma and home win over Kansas State this past week.

Despite moving up in the rankings, BYU received fewer points from voters. They got 294 points this week after bringing in 425 points a week ago.

Utah State, meanwhile, fell out of the top 25 after splitting a pair of home contests in the past week. The Aggies are now the first team out of the rankings, receiving 160 points to put them 18 points behind No. 25 Oklahoma.

For the third straight week, Utah did not receive any votes.

Five other Big 12 teams were featured in the poll. All were ranked ahead of the Cougars except for the No. 25 Sooners.

Houston landed in the top five at No. 3, while Kansas fell to No. 6, Iowa State rose to No. 10 and Baylor came in at No. 12.

No Mountain West schools were included in the poll.

As for other advanced metrics, BYU remains a force in both the NET rankings and KenPom, currently weighing in at No. 8 and No. 12, respectively.

The Aggies are No. 28 in NET this week while remaining less impressive in KenPom at No. 40. Utah is No. 48 in NET and No. 44 in KenPom.

The Cougars — now 5-5 in Big 12 play — will look to extend their hot streak at home Tuesday against UCF before heading out on the road to face conference-worst Oklahoma State Saturday.

Meanwhile, Utah State is preparing for a pair of road games against Wyoming and Colorado State, while the Utes will travel to Los Angeles to face USC and UCLA.