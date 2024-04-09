Where these BYU baseball products are playing professionally

Washington Nationals second baseman Jackson Cluff, left, makes the play during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 15, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. | Lynne Sladky

Baseball season is in full swing, and former Cougars are peppered all across the country.

There are 10 BYU baseball alums currently playing in the professional ranks, ranging all the way from knocking on the door of MLB to just now beginning their minor league journey.

Here’s a look at where these onetime “Bat Cats” are playing ball today.

INF Daniel Schneemann: Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians)

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Daniel Schneemann warms up during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Phoenix. | Ross D. Franklin

A 33rd round draft selection in 2018, Schneemann was impressive during spring training with the Guardians and has stayed hot with Triple-A Columbus, batting .294 with a home run and five RBI in seven games thus far.

Schneemann’s plate discipline has been exceptional in 2024. He’s drawn nine walks already to post a staggering .538 on base percentage — the second-highest qualified mark in all of minor league baseball.

#Guardians INF prospect Daniel Schneemann with an absolute bomb for his 1st HR of the year for Triple-A Columbus! The solo HR traveled 417 feet and came off the bat at 106.0 mph.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Hx1HrJrB0n — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) April 5, 2024

In 399 games over parts of six seasons in the minors, Schneemann has hit .243 with 31 home runs and 177 RBI. He is projected to get his first taste of big league action in Cleveland sometime in the coming weeks, most likely as a utility glove off the bench.

INF Jackson Cluff: Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals)

In his first game at the Triple-A level, Cluff went hitless with a walk but helped to turn three double plays in the infield.

Such a performance was an accurate summary of Cluff’s minor league career as a whole since he was drafted by Washington in 2019. The former sixth round pick has underachieved at the plate while getting on base a solid amount, but his defensive excellence has helped him remain valuable within the Nationals’ organization.

No. 24 prospect Jackson Cluff turns around an off-speed pitch for his fifth homer of the year: pic.twitter.com/s8sMPGLfdZ — Nats Farm (@NatsFarm) August 16, 2022

Cluff has batted .208 in 305 minor league games with a .313 on base mark, 20 home runs and 84 RBI. He’s also posted a .954 fielding percentage mark at shortstop and .992 at second base, even earning 2022 Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Arizona Fall League.

RHP Justin Sterner: Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tampa Bay Rays)

Sterner has dominated early in 2024, throwing six scoreless innings over three relief appearances while striking out seven batters. The 27-year-old has yet to issue a walk.

BISCUITS WIN! Justin Sterner gets the strikeout and seals the 2nd-straight series win for the Butter and Blue by a score of 2-1! pic.twitter.com/1L5lbS3w0J — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) June 26, 2023

The former undrafted free agent has a 16-7 record with a 4.07 earned run average in 107 minor league games. He’s also piled up 221 punch-outs across 166 innings — good for an elite 12 K/9 mark.

RHP Ryan Brady: Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Double-A, Kansas City Royals)

Though his start to 2024 has been less than stellar — he’s given up two runs in two innings of work — Brady still has a rather high ceiling, having emerged as a capable pitching prospect in the Milwaukee Brewers organization before being dealt to Kansas City this past offseason.

A look at the #Royals return for Clarke:

Ryan Brady: 24 yo, made it to AA last year in his first full pro season. 2022 UDFA from BYU. Slider is his game, and it's pretty good. 2.90 FIP at AA last season. 21.1% K%. Doesn't walk too many. It's good depth with upside. pic.twitter.com/Ap43q8OUXA — Preston Farr (@royalsminors) December 14, 2023

Signed by Milwaukee as an undrafted free agent two summers ago, Brady is 4-4 with a 2.82 ERA in 42 games, showing excellent control in recording 82 strikeouts to just 20 walks.

LHP Cy Nielson: Greensboro Grasshoppers (High-A, Pittsburgh Pirates)

Nielson has pitched two scoreless innings this year, striking out two batters while walking another two.

An eighth-round pick in 2022, the southpaw is 4-5 across 57 minor league innings, having recorded 10 saves with 63 strikeouts.

LHP Cooper McKeehan: Quad Cities River Bandits (High-A, Kansas City Royals)

In 48 minor league appearances, McKeehan holds a 10-3 record, 2.70 ERA, 81 strikeouts to just 28 walks along with 11 saves.

RHP Nate Dahle: Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A, Tampa Bay Rays)

With a scoreless inning under his belt in 2024, Dahle holds a 2.64 ERA in 33 minor league games, along with 53 strikeouts.

OF Andrew Pintar: Hillsboro Hops (High-A, Arizona Diamondbacks)

BYU’s highest draft pick of the past decade, Pintar is currently batting .455 over three games with a double, RBI and two stolen bases. He’s also walked five times to boast a .625 on base percentage.

ANDREW PINTAR! 3 RUN HOMER! HOPS TAKE THE LEAD AT THE TOP OF THE 7TH!!!#AllHoppedUp pic.twitter.com/WG38WrrDbq — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) September 3, 2023

In 53 minor league outings, Pintar has batted .253 with three home runs and 21 RBI.

INF Austin Deming: Asheville Tourists (High-A, Houston Astros)

BYU’s most recent draft selection, Deming is currently 1-4 at the plate with an RBI double in his early 2024 showing.

He’s batted .173 with a .289 on base percentage in 30 minor league games, but considering his explosive 19 home run, 68 RBI senior campaign in Provo, Deming should be expected to break out in Houston’s organization eventually.

RHP Michael Rucker: Philadelphia Phillies (injured list)

Chicago Cubs' Michael Rucker pitches during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Philadelphia. | Matt Slocum, Associated Press

The lone Cougar on this list with MLB experience, Rucker was traded from Chicago to the Philadelphia Phillies during the offseason, though he’s currently on the 15-day injured list with a finger injury.

Rucker made 96 appearances with the Cubs, posting a 4.96 ERA with 120 strikeouts and finishing 27 games. Once healthy, he is expected to take a spot in Philadelphia’s bullpen, but will likely complete a brief rehab stint in the minors beforehand.