Where to Buy Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: As of writing, SeatGeek is offering the best prices on Tyson vs. Paul tickets.

More from Rolling Stone

buy tyson vs. paul tickets at seatgeek $70+

One of the biggest sports events of the year is coming up on July 20 when Mike Tyson returns to the ring to fight Jake Paul. Taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the event will also feature a co-main rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

The buzzy event is being live-streamed globally on Netflix, but there’s a better way to watch the fight: In person. If you’re planning on seeing Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in action, read on for a quick guide on the best places to buy Tyson vs. Paul tickets online, plus details on current ticket prices for Tyson vs. Paul.

Buy Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Tickets: Best Sites, Prices

Tyson vs. Paul tickets first went on sale May 16 on SeatGeek. As of writing, SeatGeek still has the cheapest Tyson vs. Paul tickets, starting at $70, but there are a few other good places to buy tickets as well. Here are all of them, including current prices and deals:

Buy Tyson vs. Paul Tickets on SeatGeek

SeatGeek is currently showing the cheapest prices for Tyson vs. Paul with nosebleeds going for $70. Use our code ROLLINGSTONE10 for $10 off eligible first ticket purchases over $250 at checkout.

buy tyson vs. paul tickets at seatgeek $70+

Buy Tyson vs. Paul Tickets on Vivid Seats

Another place to score good prices on Tyson vs. Paul tickets is Vivid Seats, where we’re seeing tickets starting at $77. Use our exclusive promo code RS2024 on your first-time ticket orders over $200 when you’re checking out to get $20 off on your purchase.

buy tyson vs. paul tickets at vivid seats $77+

Buy Tyson vs. Paul Tickets on Gametime

On Gametime, the cheapest Tyson vs. Paul tickets you’ll see are going for $80. If you’re looking to sit closer to the ring, Gametime has some of the best prices on floor seats right now, starting at $590.

Buy tyson vs. paul tickets at gametime $80+

Buy Tyson vs. Paul Tickets on Stubhub

Stubhub is one of our favorite places to scoop up stubs online, and they’re currently offering Tyson vs. Paul for as little as $83. Prices for 100 and 200-level seating are also very competitive.

Buy tyson vs. paul tickets at stubhub $83+

When Is the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight? Date, Time

The Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is happening on Saturday, July 20. The event’s start time is yet to be announced.

Tyson vs. Paul Odds, Fight Card

Although Mike Tyson and Jake Paul couldn’t be at more different places in their fighting careers, Vegas is expecting their matchup to be a close one. As of writing, Paul is a -170 favorite (DraftKings) against Tyson’s +130. Although once the undisputed heavyweight world champion and still the Baddest Man on the Planet, Tyson will be 58 at the time of the fight, while Paul is in his prime at 27. Plus, “The Problem Child” Paul is three inches taller and has a five-inch reach advantage on Tyson.

However, Tyson vs. Paul isn’t the only massive fight taking place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium. The event’s co-main is a much-anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, who will battle it out for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

We’ll also get a cruiserweight fight between Darren Till will fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and a lightweight bout between Ashton Sylve and Floyd Schofield (who are both undefeated). Here’s the full fight card:

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: 8 Rounds, Heavyweight

Katie Taylor (c) vs. Amanda Serrano: 10 rounds, for WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles.

Darren Till vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: 6 Rounds, Cruiserweight

Ashton Sylve vs. Floyd Schofield: 10 Rounds, Lightweight

Best of Rolling Stone