Here’s Where to Buy Last-Minute 2024 Stanley Cup Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

It all starts at Sunrise.

This weekend, the Edmonton Oilers head to Florida to play the Panthers at home in Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena. With only hours left to go before the players lace up their skates, tickets have already sold out online, with prices going for over $300 on sites like Ticketmaster. Here’s where NHL fans can buy 2024 Stanley Cup tickets online to see it all go down in person.

Where to Buy Stanley Cup Tickets Online

With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup taking place this weekend in Sunrise, Florida, here’s where fans can still find last-minute tickets for the sold-out games.

Buy Stanley Cup Tickets on Ticketmaster

Although tickets for Game 1 have sold out online, Ticketmaster still has resale tickets available for Saturday night. Tickets start around $344 a piece at the time of this writing for the 300 section, while 100-level section tickets are going for about $1,000+ per ticket.

Buy Stanley Cup Tickets on Vivid Seats

Prices for Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final are around the same price per ticket on resale site Vivid Seats. Game 1 tickets for the Oilers vs. Panthers matchup start around $322 (not including extra fees) per ticket. On the higher end, if you’re looking to sit closer to the rink, you’ll have to pay anywhere between $579 to $2,200+ per ticket at the time of this writing. (Bonus: Use the promo code RS2024 on your ticket order over $200 to save $20.)

Buy Stanley Cup Tickets on StubHub

Along with Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats, hockey fans can also find available Stanley Cup resale tickets on StubHub. Games 1, 2, and 3 are all currently listed on the site for the Oilers vs. Panthers. The Game 1 tickets for June 8 of the Stanley Cup Final are available starting at about $359 per ticket ahead of the first game, and climb to $1,100+.

Buy Stanley Cup Tickets on SeatGeek

SeatGeek, meantime, is another reliable spot NHL fans can look for last-minute tickets to see the Oilers vs. Panthers for Game 1. Tickets on SeatGeek start at $329 a piece at the time of publication, and for as low as $314 for Game 2. Rolling Stone readers looking for a discount can use our promo code ROLLINGSTONE10 on first-time ticket orders for an extra $10 off their $250+ order.

Buy Stanley Cup Tickets on TicketNetwork

In addition to the above ticket options, you might also consider shopping for stubs on TicketNetwork, which currently has Game 1 Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup tickets for $425 a piece. You can use the promo code TNTIX for $10 off your overall ticket order.

When Does the 2024 Stanley Cup Final Start?

The Stanley Cup kicks off Saturday, June 8, with the Oilers at the Panthers.

Is the Stanley Cup Streaming Online?

Yes, hockey fans can stream the 2024 Stanley Cup online free with trials to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV. Check out our complete Stanley Cup streaming guide for more info.

