Advertisement

Where can I buy Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Championship merch?

fox 4 staff
·1 min read
<div>MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/players/6014/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Luka Doncic;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Luka Doncic</a> #77 of the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/dallas/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Dallas Mavericks;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Dallas Mavericks</a> celebrates during the fourth quarter against the <a class="link " href="https://sports.yahoo.com/nba/teams/minnesota/" data-i13n="sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link" data-ylk="slk:Minnesota Timberwolves;sec:content-canvas;subsec:anchor_text;elm:context_link;itc:0">Minnesota Timberwolves</a> in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)</div>

DALLAS - With the Dallas Mavericks clinching the Western Conference title, fans are ready to get their hands on some official merchandise

Following the Mavs’ 124-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5, Academy Sports + Outdoors is reopening two DFW stores to sell official locker room t-shirts, hats and other swag.

The sporting goods store has opened the following locations:

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Dallas
6375 E. Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75231

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Mesquite
1665 North Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

The Mavs will advance to the NBA finals for the first time since 2011.

Game 1 is against the Boston Celtics on June 6.

MORE MAVS COVERAGE