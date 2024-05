Where can I buy Dallas Mavericks Western Conference Championship merch?

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 30: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five of the Western Conference Finals at Target Center on May 30, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

DALLAS - With the Dallas Mavericks clinching the Western Conference title, fans are ready to get their hands on some official merchandise

Following the Mavs’ 124-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5, Academy Sports + Outdoors is reopening two DFW stores to sell official locker room t-shirts, hats and other swag.

The sporting goods store has opened the following locations:

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Dallas

6375 E. Northwest Highway

Dallas, TX 75231

Academy Sports + Outdoors – Mesquite

1665 North Town East Blvd

Mesquite, TX 75150

The Mavs will advance to the NBA finals for the first time since 2011.

Game 1 is against the Boston Celtics on June 6.

