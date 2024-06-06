Where to Buy Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Tickets Online

The 2024 NBA Finals are here, pitting the Boston Celtics against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Celtics entered the playoffs with a No. 1 ranking in the East after a stellar 64-18 season. Boston’s playoff run saw them taking down the Heat in five, the Cavaliers in five, and the Pacers in four to win the Eastern Conference. If the Celtics can continue their dominance, this would be the team’s first time touching the Larry O’Brien Trophy since 2008.

At a Glance: Best Sites for NBA Finals Tickets, Prices

In the West, the No. 5 Mavericks took down the Clippers, the No. 1 Thunder, and the Timberwolves to make the Finals. The Mavs have just one NBA championship (2011) and have made the Finals three times, including this year.

This year’s NBA Finals between the Mavs and the Celtics kick off Thursday June 6 at Boston’s TD Garden. On Wednesday June 12, the action will move to Dallas for Game 3.

If you’re in Boston or Dallas over the next two weeks, you’ll certainly want to consider picking up tickets to the NBA Finals. Luckily, you can still pick up tickets to all seven games from trusted resale websites. Here’s a full guide on where to buy NBA Finals tickets for both Boston and Dallas games.

Buy Celtics vs. Mavericks NBA Finals Tickets: Best Sites, Prices

Here’s where you can find the best prices on tickets for NBA Finals games at TD Garden in Boston and American Airlines Center in Dallas, organized from least expensive starting price to most.

NBA Finals Boston Tickets On StubHub

StubHub is currently showing the cheapest starting prices for NBA Finals tickets, with Game 1 tickets at $633 and Game 2 tickets at $698. 300-level tickets are actually cheaper for Game 2, all starting under $1,000.

NBA Finals Boston Tickets On Gametime

Gametime also has some great prices on Celtics vs. Mavericks tickets. Prices for Game 1 seats are currently starting at $678 and Game 2 seats starting at $671.

NBA Finals Boston Tickets On Vivid Seats

Another one of the best ways to get Celtics vs. Mavericks tickets is through Vivid Seats, which has Game 1 tickets going for $684. Game 2 tickets are starting at $698. Use our exclusive promo code RS2024 on your first-time ticket orders over $200 when you’re checking out to get $20 off on your purchase.

NBA Finals Boston Tickets On Seat Geek

You can also pick up NBA Finals tickets to Celtics vs. Mavericks games on Seat Geek. That site has tickets starting at $749 for Game 1 and $699 for Game 2. Use our code ROLLINGSTONE10 for $10 off eligible first ticket purchases over $250 at checkout.

Where to Watch NBA Finals on TV, Streaming

Can’t catch the Celtics vs. Mavericks games in person? Be sure to tune in through your cable subscription or streaming. The games will all be broadcast exclusively on ABC, so watch there if you’re using cable or satellite.

If you’ve cut the cord, you can stream the NBA Finals online using DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, or fubo. All of these services offer free trials. Alternatively, cord-cutters can also pick up a digital antenna like this one to watch Celtics vs. Mavericks games without cable.

