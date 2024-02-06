Where Butler basketball, Indiana State are in bracketology conversations for March Madness

Bracketology season is in full force, and Butler and Indiana State are currently among the featured players in the hunt for NCAA tournament berths.

Butler basketball (15-7 overall, 6-5 Big East) has put itself in the conversation with conference wins at Marquette and Creighton. The Bulldogs could give themselves a huge boost Tuesday night at No. 1 UConn.

Butler's NCAA tournament resume

NET rating (as of Feb. 5): 49th, one spot outside the tournament

Quad 1 record: 3-6

Quad 2 record: 3-1

As things stand now, the Bulldogs will have plenty more Quad 1 opportunities to build a tournament-worthy resume. Grace McDermott of the Draft Kings network details Butler's upcoming Q1 opponents compared to those other bubble teams face.

Indiana State's NCAA tournament resume

The Indiana State Sycamores (20-3 overall, 11-1 Missouri Valley) have won seven straight games and lead the Valley by two games. However, they have little chance to build a better resume, and there's no guarantee the Valley will get more than its tournament winner into March Madness.

But ISU looks good right now.

NET rating: 23rd

Quad 1 record: 1-3

Quad 2 record: 3-0

Doyel: Something special is happening with Indiana State basketball, and Terre Haute is in love.

Best birthday ever.' 'Jayson Kent turns 22, grabs 20 rebounds and helps get ISU 20th win

Here's how each team's NCAA tournament possibilities are viewed by people who watch the brackets closely.

Joe Lunardi, ESPN

Butler is among his last four in; he has the Valley as a one-bid league, so the Sycamores have to win Arch Madness (the conference tournament's nickname, because it's played in St. Louis).

Indiana State has a 72% chance to make the tournament, 40% to get an automatic bid, and is projected as a No. 8 seed.

Butler has a 15% chance to make the tournament, 2% to get an automatic bid. The Bulldogs are on the outside looking in.

Joey Loose, Busting Brackets

On Butler: The Bulldogs are trending in the right direction to get inside the field, especially because of this four-game winning streak. (The Creighton) win was important as well because Butler has a hellish schedule in the weeks ahead, meaning plenty more Quad 1 opportunities; a few more wins could get the Bulldogs into the Dance.

Indiana State is a No. 11 seed; Butler is in his next four out.

Butler is a No. 7 seed; Indiana State is a No. 10 seed.

ISU is a No. 10 seed; Butler is among his first four out.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Bracketology 2024: Butler, Indiana State NCAA tournament chances